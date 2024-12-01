Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 539 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Delek US Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

