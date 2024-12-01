The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,563 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Haleon were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Haleon by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

