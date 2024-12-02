Avante (CVE:XX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 121859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Avante Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.71.

About Avante

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

