High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
High Liner Foods Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of HLNFF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.03.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
