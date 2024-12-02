High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HLNFF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

