JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JBHIF stock remained flat at C$52.50 during trading on Monday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of C$37.05 and a 1 year high of C$52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.94.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

