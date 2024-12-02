JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
JBHIF stock remained flat at C$52.50 during trading on Monday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of C$37.05 and a 1 year high of C$52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.94.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile
