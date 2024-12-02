Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 170100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Insider Transactions at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes bought 268,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,361,000 shares of company stock worth $170,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

