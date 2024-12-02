Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 562.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF stock remained flat at $85.16 during midday trading on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

