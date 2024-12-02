Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 19332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

