Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 445,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 261,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $503.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

