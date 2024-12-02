Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Trading Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 445,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 261,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $503.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.92.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
