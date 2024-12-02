Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 1,418 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 114 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $8,776.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,647. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $3,315,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 584.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 198.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

