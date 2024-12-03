Independent Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 2.2% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

RLY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,894. The stock has a market cap of $572.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

