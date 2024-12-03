Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1991 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LUGDF traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.63. 20,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,976. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.49 and a 12-month high of C$29.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.14.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.