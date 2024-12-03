Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1991 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LUGDF traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.63. 20,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,976. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.49 and a 12-month high of C$29.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.14.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
