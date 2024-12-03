Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.88 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SREI remained flat at GBX 50.40 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 445,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a twelve month low of GBX 41.05 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.60 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.84. The company has a market cap of £246.51 million, a PE ratio of 5,074.00 and a beta of 0.67.
