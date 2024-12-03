Institutional Venture Management XV LLC Raises Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 3,620.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares during the quarter. Rubrik accounts for 20.7% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,259,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 362,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,017.10. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,112 shares of company stock worth $17,747,746.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

