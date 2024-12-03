US Solar Fund (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 27th

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

US Solar Fund stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,471. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. US Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.76 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

