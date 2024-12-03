Insight Holdings Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 77.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 276,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,833. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.