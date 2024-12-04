StockNews.com Upgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to “Buy”

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

