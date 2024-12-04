StockNews.com Upgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to “Buy”

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.