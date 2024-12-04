FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Issued By DA Davidson

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. Melius Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

BBY opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $636,840,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $499,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

