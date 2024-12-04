Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CrowdStrike Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $349.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.19, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.95. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,248 shares of company stock worth $42,933,010. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

