Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.73 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.