OTLK FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Brookline Capital Management

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,832.74. This represents a 528.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 112,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

