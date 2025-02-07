Patrick Whitesell Acquires 81,019 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 81,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.72 per share, with a total value of $12,940,354.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,938,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,558,922.20. This trade represents a 4.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Patrick Whitesell bought 177,861 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,523,147.39.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patrick Whitesell purchased 94,161 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,857,664.19.

On Friday, January 31st, Patrick Whitesell bought 80,758 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,662,046.82.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Whitesell bought 99,996 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $15,659,373.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 89,234 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patrick Whitesell acquired 120,958 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.92 per share, with a total value of $18,254,981.36.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell bought 108,476 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.

On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 125,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.06 per share, with a total value of $17,966,762.34.

On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Patrick Whitesell bought 245,887 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.45 per share, with a total value of $35,026,603.15.

Shares of TKO traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.69. 2,463,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $168.25. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TKO Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,922,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

