Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, John Fesko sold 669 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40.

Natera Stock Down 1.3 %

Natera stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,850. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,419,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,343,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,958,000 after buying an additional 328,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after buying an additional 272,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.