Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,227 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.