Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 157 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Leidos Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $140.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.95 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

