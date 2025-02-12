Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 619,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 44,980 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 59,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RMT opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,163.48. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.