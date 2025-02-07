Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,439,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

