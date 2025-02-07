VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.1% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

