Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTH. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

