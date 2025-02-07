SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 765,225 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,499 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,341,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

