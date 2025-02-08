Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

