Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703,598 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.18 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

