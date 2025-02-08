NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

