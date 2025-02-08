D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $592,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
