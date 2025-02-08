D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,550,000 after buying an additional 5,635,167 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,544 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vale by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.46 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

