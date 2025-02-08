Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $8,371,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $240.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average is $221.35. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $242.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

