Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.8 %
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,371.57 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,293.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,270.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
