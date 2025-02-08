Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,371.57 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,293.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,270.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 17.40%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.