Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
