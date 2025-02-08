iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $101.81.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

