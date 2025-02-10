Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

