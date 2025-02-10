Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,174 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 661.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

