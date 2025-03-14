Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $915.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

