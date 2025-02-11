AIFG Consultants Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

