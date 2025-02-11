Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. This represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.63.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $326.95 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.03. The company has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

