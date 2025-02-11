Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LYB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

