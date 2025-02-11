JSF Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DECK opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

