POM Investment Strategies LLC Has $37,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

POM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a market capitalization of $336.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

