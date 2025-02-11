Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.04 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medtronic by 19.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Medtronic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MDT opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

