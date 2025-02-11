Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 472,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

