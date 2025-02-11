Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,052 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

